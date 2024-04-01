Top 10 Bollywood movies that are banned in Pakistan

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

Border based on India Pakistan war has been banned in the latter country.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger got banned in Pakistan.

Phantom was banned in the country because as the character of Hafiz Saeed was shown negative.

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi got banned too.

Akshay Kumar's Padman has been banned as the Pakistani government thought the topic is against their culture and religion.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was banned in the country too.

Raanjhanaa was banned in Pakistan as Sonam Kapoor’s character was problematic for their girls.

Lakshya also got banned in Pakistan.

Akshay Kumar's Baby was banned.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar was banned as it is based on India Pakistan war.

