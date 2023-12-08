Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films watch on Netflix and other OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Barfi on Netflix is inspired by the Korean film Lover’s Concerto.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Netflix is inspired by The Man Who Wasn’t There.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix’s Badla is adapted from The Invisible Guest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat on Amazon Prime Video is inspired from the Korean movie Ode to My Father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa on Netflix is a remake of Into The Mirror.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jazbaa on Zee5 is remade from the Korean film Seven Days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Te3n on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Montage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of I Saw the Devil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix’s Dhamaka is inspired by The Terror Live.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe on Zee5 is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TV actresses who were cheated by their partners: Divya Agarwal, Adaa Khan and more
Find Out More