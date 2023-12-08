Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean films watch on Netflix and other OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Barfi on Netflix is inspired by the Korean film Lover’s Concerto.

Andhadhun on Netflix is inspired by The Man Who Wasn’t There.

Netflix’s Badla is adapted from The Invisible Guest.

Bharat on Amazon Prime Video is inspired from the Korean movie Ode to My Father.

Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa on Netflix is a remake of Into The Mirror.

Jazbaa on Zee5 is remade from the Korean film Seven Days.

Te3n on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Montage.

Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of I Saw the Devil.

Netflix’s Dhamaka is inspired by The Terror Live.

Radhe on Zee5 is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws.

