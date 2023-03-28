TOP 10 Bollywood movies that copied posters from Hollywood

From Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, Zero to Ranbir Kapor's Anjaani Anjaani and more, here's looking at Bollywood copying Hollywood posters. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

TOP 10 Bollywood movies that copied posters from Hollywood

From Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, Zero to Ranbir Kapor's Anjaani Anjaani and more, here's looking at Bollywood copying Hollywood posters. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

ZNMD was released in 2011. Lords of the Dogtown came out in 2005. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hulchul 

Kareena-Akshaye starrer was released in 2004 while My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ra.One

Shah Rukh Kahn starrer was out in 2011 whereas Batman Begins was released in 2005.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Vinod 

Agent Vinod's (2012) film poster looks similar to Johnny English Reborn which was released in 2011. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaana Anjaani 

Priyanka-Ranbir starrer AA (2010) film poster is just like 2009's An Education. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rowdy Rathore

Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha's movie poster seems to be copied from The Replacement Killers from 1998 film. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK 

Aamir Khan's film poster looks quite similar to Quim Barreiros's music album cover that was released in 1973. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 

Yes, Prabhas starrer is also on the list. It looks similar to the Simon Birch movie poster released in 1998. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini 

2008's Ghajini movie poster is similar to 2003's Hulk. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero

Shah Rukh-Katrina and Anushka starrer Zero's poster looks similar to the French movie Un Homme À La Hauteur's poster. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars and their obsessive stalkers

 

 Find Out More