Top 10 Bollywood movies that deal with domestic violence on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Bollywood movies that shows the reality of domestic violence

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Thappad - Amazon Prime Video

A powerful film that challenges society's acceptance of domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings - Netflix

This dark comedy-drama starring Alia Bhatt explores reality behind abusive marriage

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hamari Adhuri Kahani - Amazon Prime Video

It delves into the emotional turmoil of a woman dealing with an abusive relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parched - Amazon Prime Video

This film highlights domestic violence issues within rural communities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akash Vani - Amazon Prime Video

The movie addresses the challenges and consequences of domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Provoked - Jio Cinema

Based on a true story, it showcases a woman's fight against domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khoon Bhari Maang - Zee 5

A classic film where the protagonist seeks revenge after enduring domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 Khoon Maaf - Netflix

Domestic violence is one of the dark themes explored in this intriguing film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lajja - Disney+ Hotstar

The film highlights various women's issues, including domestic violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agni Sakshi - Zee 5

The movie revolves around the life of a woman trapped in an abusive marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Tiger 3, Top 10 espionage thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More