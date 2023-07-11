Top 10 Bollywood movies that had characters battling rare diseases
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Rani Mukerji’s character in Black battled Alzheimer's.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan as Avni in Bhool Bhulaiyaa suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darsheel Safary battled with Dyslexia in Taare Zameen Par.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s character Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini had Anterograde Amnesia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol in U Me Aur Hum struggled with Alzheimer's disease.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Paa, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a 12-year-old Auro who suffered from Progeria.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s character in My Name Is Khan had Asperger’s Syndrome.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik had Schizophrenia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan as Ethan in Guzaarish suffered Quadriplegia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis as Varuna in Raat Aur Din suffered Multiple Personality Disorder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com