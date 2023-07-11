Top 10 Bollywood movies that had characters battling rare diseases

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Rani Mukerji’s character in Black battled Alzheimer's.

Vidya Balan as Avni in Bhool Bhulaiyaa suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Darsheel Safary battled with Dyslexia in Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan’s character Sanjay Singhania in Ghajini had Anterograde Amnesia.

Kajol in U Me Aur Hum struggled with Alzheimer's disease.

In Paa, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a 12-year-old Auro who suffered from Progeria.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in My Name Is Khan had Asperger’s Syndrome.

Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik had Schizophrenia.

Hrithik Roshan as Ethan in Guzaarish suffered Quadriplegia.

Nargis as Varuna in Raat Aur Din suffered Multiple Personality Disorder.

