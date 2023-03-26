Top 10 Bollywood movies that have South remakes

There have been many good Bollywood movies that have had south remakes. Here, check out the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023
The Tamil remake of the movie was named Unnaipol Oruvan and had Kamal Hassan in the role of Naseeruddin Shah and Mohan Lal in Anupam Kher's role.
Sanjay Dutt's hit 2003 film had Tamil, Telugu and Kannada remake. Shankar Dada was the Telugu remake of the movie.
The Tamil remake was called Manithan and it was not as funny as Arshad Warsi's film.
The southern remake of Vidya Balan's movie was named Anamika and it had Nayanthara.
The Telugu remake of the movie was called Green Signal. It did not do well, however.
Ayushmann Khurrana's film had a Telugu remake named Maestro which had Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The Tamil remake was called Nanban and had Shankar, Nanban starring Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D'Cruz and Sathyaraj.
The Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's film was called Nerkonda Paarvai.
The south remake had Bharath and Tamannaah Bhatia and it was called Kanden Kadhalai.
Shah Rukh Khan's film was remade as Aegan and had Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in important roles.
