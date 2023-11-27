Top 10 Bollywood movies that show the true essence of Punjab
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi features a love story set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge captures the beautiful landscapes of Punjab and its culture.
Udta Punjab depicts the drug abuse issue prevalent in Punjab.
Manmarziyaan showcases contemporary Punjab and its cultural elements.
Singh is Bliing offers a comedic portrayal of Punjabi culture.
Tanu Weds Manu highlights the backdrop of a Punjabi wedding and culture.
Veer Zaara showcases the love story between a Punjabi man and a Pakistani woman.
Jab We Met features vibrant Punjab landscapes and the essence of its people.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama highlighting the journey of Milkha Singh.
Mausam tells a love story set in the picturesque locales of Punjab.
