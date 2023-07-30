Top 10 Bollywood movies that showed age gap is not taboo

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that showed age gap difference between lovers

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Cheeni Kum

This romantic comedy-drama revolves around a 64-year-old chef who falls in love with a 34-year-old woman.

De De Pyaar De

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry proves that age is just a number.

Nishabd

This controversial film portrays the complex relationship between a 60-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl.

Waiting

Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin’s age-gap relationship transcends societal norms.

Lamhe

This classic film was ahead of its time, where Anil Kapoor loves a Sridevi older than him and her daughter falls in love with the actor years later.

Dil Chahta Hai

While not the central theme, the movie showcases a subtle age-gap romance between Akshaye Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Wake Up Sid

The movie showcases a friendship that develops into a romantic relationship between an older woman and a younger man.

Tiku Weds Sheru

The film shows older man Nawazuddin Siddiqui marrying a young girl Avneet Kaur.

Haramkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character falls in love with a 14-year-old girl.

