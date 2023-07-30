Top 10 Bollywood movies that showed age gap is not taboo

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that showed age gap difference between loversSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023
This romantic comedy-drama revolves around a 64-year-old chef who falls in love with a 34-year-old woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry proves that age is just a number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This controversial film portrays the complex relationship between a 60-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin’s age-gap relationship transcends societal norms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This classic film was ahead of its time, where Anil Kapoor loves a Sridevi older than him and her daughter falls in love with the actor years later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While not the central theme, the movie showcases a subtle age-gap romance between Akshaye Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie showcases a friendship that develops into a romantic relationship between an older woman and a younger man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows older man Nawazuddin Siddiqui marrying a young girl Avneet Kaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character falls in love with a 14-year-old girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
