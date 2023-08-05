Top 10 Bollywood movies that were disliked by critics but audience loved them

Movies that didn't receive same response from critics and audiences.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Kabir Singh

Many critics criticized the movie as misogynistic and male-oriented but fans loved it and became the highest grossing film of Shahid’s career.

War

Critics disliked the movie for its poor storyline but fans loved Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff coming face-to-face.

Ra.One

When Ra.One was released it faced critics criticism but when Adipursh hit the theaters fans demanded re-release of Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Tamasha

Critics criticized the movie for its complex plot but the audience understood the depth of the story.

Bodyguard

Despite receiving lukewarm reviews from critics, this was well-received by the audience.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This multi-starrer family drama was criticized for its melodrama, yet it became a cult favorite among audiences.

Raja Hindustani

This romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics but struck a chord with the masses, becoming a major hit.

Baaghi

While not critically acclaimed, Baaghi's action-packed sequences and Tiger Shroff's performance resonated with action movie enthusiasts.

Housefull

Known for its slapstick humor, the Housefull series has often been panned by critics but has still managed to attract audiences seeking light-hearted entertainment.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

While critics were divided, this romantic comedy gained popularity among the younger audience for its light-hearted and entertaining storyline.

