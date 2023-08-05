Top 10 Bollywood movies that were disliked by critics but audience loved them

Movies that didn't receive same response from critics and audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Many critics criticized the movie as misogynistic and male-oriented but fans loved it and became the highest grossing film of Shahid’s career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Critics disliked the movie for its poor storyline but fans loved Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff coming face-to-face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Ra.One was released it faced critics criticism but when Adipursh hit the theaters fans demanded re-release of Shah Rukh Khan’s film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Critics criticized the movie for its complex plot but the audience understood the depth of the story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite receiving lukewarm reviews from critics, this was well-received by the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This multi-starrer family drama was criticized for its melodrama, yet it became a cult favorite among audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics but struck a chord with the masses, becoming a major hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While not critically acclaimed, Baaghi's action-packed sequences and Tiger Shroff's performance resonated with action movie enthusiasts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for its slapstick humor, the Housefull series has often been panned by critics but has still managed to attract audiences seeking light-hearted entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While critics were divided, this romantic comedy gained popularity among the younger audience for its light-hearted and entertaining storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!