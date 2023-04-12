Bollywood movies that were shot at celebrities home
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee's Bombay Talkies was shot at Big B's home Pratiksha.
Yash Chopra's romantic movie Veer-Zaara was shot at Pataudi Palace, Haryana.
Rang De Basanti, one of the biggest hit Bollywood movies was shot at Pataudi Palace, Haryana.
Ki & Ka that had Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also featured Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The scene was shot at Big B's home.
A scene in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan was shot outside Mannat.
Few of the scenes of Sanju were shot at Sanjay Dutt's home-Imperial Heights.
Rani Mukerji and Randeep Hooda's Bombay Talkies was shot at Karan Johar's home.
A part of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan was shot at his farmhouse in Panvel.
Meri Brother Ki Dhulan had Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan. Some of the scenes were shot at Nawab's palace.
Bol Bachchan was shot at Chokni Dhani Village resort.
