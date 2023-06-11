Top 10 Bollywood movies where the villain overshadowed the hero

Here is the list of Bollywood villains that gained more footage than the hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Bollywood Villains

Movies are incomplete without villain and some characters were so powerful that they overshadowed the hero.

Mr. India - Amrish Puri

“Mogambo Khush Hua” remember the dialogue? Amrish Puri’s character gained more popularity than Anil Kapoor.

Sangharsh - Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana played the deadliest character which scared everyone.

Agneepath - Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor as Rauf Lala left everyone stunned in the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Sholay - Amjad Khan

Gabbar from Sholay left imprints on the hearts. It called as cult classic character of Indian cinema.

Singham - Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj as Jaikant Shikre gained more popularity than the hero.

Ek Villain - Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish overshadowed Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain.

Omkara - Saif Ali Khan

The villain played the main character in the movie.

Satya - Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku MHatre stoled the show.

Shaan - Kulbushan Kharbanda

Kulbushan Kharbanda’s portrayal as Shaakal surprised everyone.

Kalicharan - Ajit

Ajit gained more footage than the hero

