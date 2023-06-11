Top 10 Bollywood movies where the villain overshadowed the hero

Here is the list of Bollywood villains that gained more footage than the hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Movies are incomplete without villain and some characters were so powerful that they overshadowed the hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“Mogambo Khush Hua” remember the dialogue? Amrish Puri’s character gained more popularity than Anil Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashutosh Rana played the deadliest character which scared everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor as Rauf Lala left everyone stunned in the Hrithik Roshan starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gabbar from Sholay left imprints on the hearts. It called as cult classic character of Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Raj as Jaikant Shikre gained more popularity than the hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish overshadowed Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The villain played the main character in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee as Bhiku MHatre stoled the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kulbushan Kharbanda’s portrayal as Shaakal surprised everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajit gained more footage than the heroSource: Bollywoodlife.com
