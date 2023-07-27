Top 10 Bollywood movies with crazy twists to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Humraaz on Amazon Prime Video is about Karan (Akshaye Khanna) and Priya (Amisha Patel) but then later Priya falls in love with Raj, marries and thus becomes all plot twists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Netflix is about an NRI visiting his ancestral home with his wife but is skeptical of his family's claims that it is haunted right away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is about Karthik (Farhan Akhtar), an introvert who is struggling in all aspects of life. But when he gets a call, his life suddenly changes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani on Netflix is about Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), a pregnant woman from London, travels all the way to Kolkata to search for her missing husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answers Lie Within on Netflix is about inspector Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) who must look into the inexplicable death of an actor, despite having his own issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly on Amazon Prime Video is about the search to find the missing girl and it’s packed with twists and turnsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26 on Netflix is about Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher lead a team of tricksters who pose as CBI officers and conduct raidsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar is revolves around a terrible incident involving Ajay Devgn’s family and Tabu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wazir on Netflix is about how Farhan Akhtar wants to take revenge after he loses his daughter in a terrorist attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq on Netflix is about what happens on the night when Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's spouses are murdered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The films in the following list are ideal for you if you enjoy surprises and thrillers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Make yourself some hot soup and watch these top movies with crazy twists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
