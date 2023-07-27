Top 10 Bollywood movies with crazy twists to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Humraaz

Humraaz on Amazon Prime Video is about Karan (Akshaye Khanna) and Priya (Amisha Patel) but then later Priya falls in love with Raj, marries and thus becomes all plot twists.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Netflix is about an NRI visiting his ancestral home with his wife but is skeptical of his family's claims that it is haunted right away.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is about Karthik (Farhan Akhtar), an introvert who is struggling in all aspects of life. But when he gets a call, his life suddenly changes.

Kahaani

Kahaani on Netflix is about Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), a pregnant woman from London, travels all the way to Kolkata to search for her missing husband.

Talaash: The Answers Lie Within

Talaash: The Answers Lie Within on Netflix is about inspector Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) who must look into the inexplicable death of an actor, despite having his own issues.

Ugly

Ugly on Amazon Prime Video is about the search to find the missing girl and it’s packed with twists and turns

Special 26

Special 26 on Netflix is about Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher lead a team of tricksters who pose as CBI officers and conduct raids

Drishyam

Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar is revolves around a terrible incident involving Ajay Devgn’s family and Tabu.

Wazir

Wazir on Netflix is about how Farhan Akhtar wants to take revenge after he loses his daughter in a terrorist attack.

Ittefaq

Ittefaq on Netflix is about what happens on the night when Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's spouses are murdered.

