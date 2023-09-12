Top 10 Bollywood movies with endings that left fans confused and wondering

Here is a list of Bollywood movies with open ending plots leaving audiences confused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
This heartwarming film leaves the audience wondering the future of the two central characters played by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This black comedy thriller has a complex and open-ended finale that leaves audiences speculating about Ayushmann Khurrana’s true identity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This family drama concludes with a cruise ship leaving viewers to contemplate the characters' destinies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This heartwarming family drama has an open ending, leaving viewers to imagine Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan character’s future relationships and adventures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film's ending suggests the possibility of a sequel and leaves the fate of some characters uncertain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film dealing with drug abuse issues in Punjab concludes with a sense of uncertainty, leaving viewers to reflect on the larger problem.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a real-life murder case, this film offers multiple perspectives and ends with ambiguity about the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A science fiction superhero film, Ra.One has an open ending that hints at the possibility of a sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A revenge thriller, Badlapur concludes with an open-ended climax that leaves questions about justice and redemption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imtiaz Ali's musical drama ends with a sense of mystery, leaving viewers to interpret the fate of Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
