Top 10 Bollywood movies with endings that left fans confused and wondering

Here is a list of Bollywood movies with open ending plots leaving audiences confused.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Lunchbox

This heartwarming film leaves the audience wondering the future of the two central characters played by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Andhadhun

This black comedy thriller has a complex and open-ended finale that leaves audiences speculating about Ayushmann Khurrana’s true identity.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This family drama concludes with a cruise ship leaving viewers to contemplate the characters' destinies.

Piku

This heartwarming family drama has an open ending, leaving viewers to imagine Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan character’s future relationships and adventures.

Go Goa Gone

This film's ending suggests the possibility of a sequel and leaves the fate of some characters uncertain.

Udta Punjab

This film dealing with drug abuse issues in Punjab concludes with a sense of uncertainty, leaving viewers to reflect on the larger problem.

Talvar

Based on a real-life murder case, this film offers multiple perspectives and ends with ambiguity about the truth.

Ra.One

A science fiction superhero film, Ra.One has an open ending that hints at the possibility of a sequel.

Badlapur

A revenge thriller, Badlapur concludes with an open-ended climax that leaves questions about justice and redemption.

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali's musical drama ends with a sense of mystery, leaving viewers to interpret the fate of Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s characters.

