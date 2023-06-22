Top 10 Bollywood movies with great garba numbers
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni is a sensational garba song.
Udi Udi Jaaye from Raees is a beautiful and joyful song.
Every Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie features a memorable song and dance number and Dholida is one from Gangubai.
Boom Padi from Maja Ma is a must-have for your Navratri playlist.
Dholi Taro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a legendary must-have song.
Every Navratri is incomplete without Nagada Sang Dhol from Ram Leela.
Even though Lahu Munh Lag Gaya was performed during the Holi celebration in the movie, it has all the beats needed to strum up some Garba moves.
How can we overlook Loveyatri number? Due to its lively and energising music, Chogada quickly gained popularity after its premiere in 2018.
Another catchy number from Loveyatri, is Dholida which is a remake of a popular Gujarati folk dance number.
From the film Mitron, Kamariya is another hit number by none other than Darshan Raval.
Kiara and Kartik set the garba vibe.
Our playlist for the festival will help you get into the groove.
