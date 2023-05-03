Top 10 Bollywood movies with longest and multiple kissing scenes

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

There were a lot of kissing scenes in Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitoor reportedly had a 3-minute long kissing scene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Band Baaja Baarat, the kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma was reportedly 1-minute long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaani Kapoor-Ranveer Singh had almost 23 kissing scenes. .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder consisted of some of the raunchiest kissing scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene in Raja Hindustani was almost a minute long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's smooch in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara was reportedly so long that Zoya Akhtar had to cut it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arunoday kissed A LOT of times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devika Rai and Himanshu Rai reportedly had the longest kissing scene in Bollywood history. Reportedly, it was 4-minute long in Nagan Ki Ragini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 stars from royal families

 

 Find Out More