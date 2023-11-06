Top 10 Bollywood movies with most disturbed endings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Citylights: The film explores the harsh realities of urban life, culminating in a somber and unsettling conclusion.

Shahid: Based on real events, the film's ending reflects the harsh reality of the legal system.

Raanjhanaa: The film's ending is emotionally complex, with themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Sarbjit: Based on a true story, the film's ending portrays the emotional turmoil of the characters.

October: A poignant and unconventional love story with an ending that's both heartbreaking and thought-provoking.

A Death In The Gunj: A psychological drama with an unsettling conclusion that leaves viewers with haunting questions.

Anand: A classic film with a heart-wrenching conclusion that lingers in the memory of viewers.

Chandni Bar: The movie ends on a grim note, highlighting the harsh realities of the bar industry.

Aamir: A suspenseful thriller with a shocking ending that challenges moral boundaries.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: A classic Bollywood film that takes an unexpected turn, leaving audiences in tears.

