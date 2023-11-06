Top 10 Bollywood movies with most disturbed endings
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Citylights: The film explores the harsh realities of urban life, culminating in a somber and unsettling conclusion.
Shahid: Based on real events, the film's ending reflects the harsh reality of the legal system.
Raanjhanaa: The film's ending is emotionally complex, with themes of love, betrayal, and sacrifice.
Sarbjit: Based on a true story, the film's ending portrays the emotional turmoil of the characters.
October: A poignant and unconventional love story with an ending that's both heartbreaking and thought-provoking.
A Death In The Gunj: A psychological drama with an unsettling conclusion that leaves viewers with haunting questions.
Anand: A classic film with a heart-wrenching conclusion that lingers in the memory of viewers.
Chandni Bar: The movie ends on a grim note, highlighting the harsh realities of the bar industry.
Aamir: A suspenseful thriller with a shocking ending that challenges moral boundaries.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: A classic Bollywood film that takes an unexpected turn, leaving audiences in tears.
