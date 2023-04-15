Top 10 Bollywood remakes better than the original
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Baazigar is a remake of A Kiss Before Dying
Hera Pheri is the best classic comedy flick. The movie is a remake of Malayalam comedy film Ramji Rao Speaking
The iconic Sholay is inspired by the American movie The Magnificent Seven.
Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a better combination of horror and comedy as compared to OG film Chandramukhi
Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS which became a cult classic is based on Patch Adams
Bipasha Basu’s Raaz is one of the best horror thrillers. The movie is based on What Lies Beneath
Oh My God is inspired by an Indian play Kanji Virudh Kanji which is loosely based on Hollywood movie Man Who Sued God
Musafir, starring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is a remake of Hollywood film U Turn
Bholaa is better than the Tamil film Kaithi because of its mass masala entertainer
Ajay Devgn’s Singham is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name
