Top 10 Bollywood revenge movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
Badlapur, just as the name suggests, is a revenge story of a man whose wife and son get murdered and he vows to take revenge. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haider, adapted from Hamlet, is about a son who comes back to Kashmir to take revenge against his uncle who he suspects was behind his father's death. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur portrays a lot of brutal acts all in the name of revenge. Watch the cult classic on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini follows the story of a guy with short term memory loss who is out to take revenge against his fiancée's killer. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath is the story of a father who is wrongfully accused and hanged by a crime lord, and his child sets out to get revenge. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sholay is a classic revenge story that probably everyone has already watched, but if you haven’t you should definitely give it a try. It is also highly rewatch material. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mom is probably one of the best revenge stories of a mother who is out to get revenge for the rape of her step-daughter, also available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zanjeer is another classic of the past starring Amitabh Bachchan, in the role of a cop clashing against a crime boss. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani is a story about a pregnant lady and her search for her missing husband which takes her from London to Kolkata, watch the full story on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil is the revenge story of a blind voice over artist who’s other half gets raped and killed so he takes it upon himself to get revenge against the ones responsible. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chhath Puja 2023: Places to visit and worship this year on the festive occasion
Find Out More