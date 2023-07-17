Top 10 Bollywood songs about the moon that can make anyone romantic

Romance in Bollywood has its own uniqueness. Take a look at these lovey dovey Bollywood songs about the moon:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Chanda Dekhe Chanda

A Hindi language song which is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoon Shabnami

Yoon Shabnami song is just honey to our ears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chand Sifarish

That's definitely one of the best romantic songs ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehara

This song is very much popular amongst the youngsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaand Ke Pas Jo Sitara

This song is from the movie Sweekar Kiya Mene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khoya Khoya Chaand

It is sung by Mohammed Rafi from the movie Kala Bazar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaanda Re Chaanda Re

This is from the movie Sapnay and is sung by Sadhana Sargam and Hariharan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaand Ke Pas Jo Sitara

This song is from the movie Sweekar Kiya Mene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaand Chupa Badal Mein

This melodious song is from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chanda Mama So Gaye

Song from Munna Bhai MBBS which is a very chill and rocking song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 OTT originals of the week; Adhura joins the list, The Night Manager rules and more

 

 Find Out More