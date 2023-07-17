Top 10 Bollywood songs about the moon that can make anyone romantic

Romance in Bollywood has its own uniqueness. Take a look at these lovey dovey Bollywood songs about the moon:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
A Hindi language song which is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yoon Shabnami song is just honey to our ears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's definitely one of the best romantic songs ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song is very much popular amongst the youngsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song is from the movie Sweekar Kiya Mene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is sung by Mohammed Rafi from the movie Kala Bazar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is from the movie Sapnay and is sung by Sadhana Sargam and Hariharan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song is from the movie Sweekar Kiya Mene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This melodious song is from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song from Munna Bhai MBBS which is a very chill and rocking song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!