The ultimate Bollywood wedding playlist for sangeet sandhya

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023

Nach Punjaban from Jug Jug Jeeyo is a fun track for the bride and groom. It will get all on the floor to dance.

Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho is a full-on peppy track for your sangeet.

High Heels from Ki & Ka will make you dance on your sangeet night.

Humma Humma from Ok Jaanu will make you dance with your friends on your sangeet.

Kesariya from Brahmastra is a perfect romantic number for the bride and the groom.

Chaand Baaliyan is such a pretty track for couples in love who want to dance.

Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavan will set the mood for romance.

Jugnu Jugnu by Badhshah will set you grooving.

Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a song which will make you fall in love with your partner even more.

Kar Gayi Chull from, Kapoor & Sons is a totally groovy track for the would-be wedding pair.

