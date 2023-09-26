Top 10 Bollywood songs perfect to play during the dulhan's bidaai

These bidaai songs will leave everyone teary-eyed.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Top 10 Bollywood bidaai songs

Bidaai is an emotional time for the bride and her family. Here is a list of top 10 Bollywood songs to play during bidaai.

Meri Laado

This is the most beautiful bidaai song you must have heard.

Dilbaro from Raazi

This song never fails to touch hearts.

Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This song just fits right during bidaai.

Main Nachdi Phira by Meghna Mishra

This soothing song fits best for the brides who are walking away smiling.

Nai Jaana by Neha Bhasin

The song in Neha Bhasin's voice will surely make everyone tear up.

Madhaniya by Neha Bhasin

Punjabi folk song has a fresh sound and is perfect during bidaai.

Din Shagna Da from Phillauri

This song will take you to another level of emotional journey.

Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Another beautiful song that describes the bidaai feeling.

Babul from Hum Apke Hain Kaun

This evergreen song is still a hit and is played during bidaai.

Kanda Kacheya Ne from Daana Paani

This Punjabi song is not just beautiful but also heart-touching.

