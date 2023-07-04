Top 10 Bollywood songs that are copied from Pakistan
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
The Disco song from the super-hit Bollywood movie Student Of The Year (2012) was copied from Pakistani Pop singer Nazia Hassan’s song Disco Deewane (1981).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahun Ahun’ from Love Aaj Kal (2009) was copied from Pakistani Folk Singer Shaukat Ali’s ‘Kadi Te Has Bol Ve’ (1984).
The title track of the 2002 movie Sayonee has been copied from the famous hit ‘Sayonee’ by Pakistani Rock band- Junoon (1997).
Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg (2010) has been copied from Ladka Badnam Hua Haseena Tere Liye from pakistani film Mr. Charlie (1993).
Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam from Sadak (1991) was copied from Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar’ by Musarrat Nazir (1983).
Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan (2017) was inspired from Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir’s ‘Hava hava’ (1989).
‘Kinna Sona’ from Marjaavaan has been copied from ‘Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya’ by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1994).
Shreya Ghoshal and Tanishk Bagchi’s song ‘Zalima Coca Cola (2021) is a copy of Noor Jahan’s song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De’ from the Pakistani film Chan Te Soorma.
Dekhte Dekhte from Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) copied from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Sochta houn’ (1985).
In Dino from 2007 Romance Drama film- Life in a Metro was inspired from ‘Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat’ by Pakistani musician Waqar Ali (2001).
Music composition is considered to be one of the most creative jobs in the Indian film industry.
But somehow, a lot of the ‘finest’ Bollywood musicians have eased the whole process of music composition to just two simple steps – copy and paste.
