Top 10 Bollywood songs with double meaning

Dreamum Wakeupum to Rukmani Rukmani - A look at top Bollywood songs with double meanings.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare from Rowdy Rathod falls in this list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dreamum Wakeupum

Dreamum Wakeupum from Rani Mukerji's Aiyyaa has lyrics like 'Thighsum thunderum, Downum underum, Sizeum matterum, Thinkum wonderum'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Am A Hunter

I Am A Hunter from Gangs of Wasseypur is also considered to be a double meaning song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DK Bose

DK Bose from Delhi Belly is pun intended!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Maal Gadi Tu Dhakka Laga

Yeh Maal Gadi Tu Dhakka Laga from Andaz has lyrics that are considered to be have double meaning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarkai Liyo Khatiya

It's no surprise that this song from Raja Babu is on this list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In The Night No Control

The title says it enough. The songs is from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't Touch My Body

Don't Touch My Body from Bullet Raja has lyrics like 'Tera jalaa dungi gadda aur takiya.'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaddu Katega

Kaddu Katega from R Rajkummar is also a double meaning song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rukmani Rukmani

Rukmani Rukmani from Roja is the Baap of all the double-meaning songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 star kids and their alleged love affairs

 

 Find Out More