Top 10 Bollywood star kids who failed as actors

Raj Kapoor’s child Rajiv Kapoor debuted with Ram Teri Ganga Maili which became a huge hit but the actor faded after that.

Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab Khan also made a great debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat but couldn’t replicate the initial success.

Esha Deol, the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini was destined for success but faded after some movies.

Manoj Kumar’s son Kunal Goswami also tried his hand at movies but nothing worked out in his favour.

Uday Chopra’s career to this day is known for his role in the Dhoom series as the actor failed to find success in other movies.

Kumar Gaurav, the son of Rajendra Kumar found success with his debut movie Love Story but nothing notable after that came from him.

Riya Sen, the daughter of Moon Moon tried her hands at movies as well but her career failed as well.

Tanishaa Mukerji was the daughter of Tanuja Mukerji and also the sister of Kajol but movies ended up being not her thing.

Zayed Khan had some standout movies like Main Hoon Na but that's about it from the actor and son of Sanjay Khan.

Dev Anand son Suneil Anand started his career with Anand Aur Anand but failed to impress after.

