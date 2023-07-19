Top 10 Bollywood stars and the stories behind their tattoos

To some, a tattoo may just look like a design, but more often than not, these hold a special spot. Here are Top 10 bollywood stars and the stories behind their tattoos:

Jul 19, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's tattoo include the word, Daddy's Little Girl.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar got his first tattoo for his son Aarav.

Deepika Padukone

Apart from her iconic 'RK' neck tattoo, Deepika also has a floral pattern inked.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif decided to honour Kareena with a tattoo that spells her name.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor got Sussanne Khan's name tattooed on his left wrist as a birthday surprise.

Varun Dhawan

Drawn behind the star's left ear is the number 24.

Sonakshi Sinha

Another Bollywood actor to get a tattoo around their left ankle.

Arjun kapoor

Arjun Kapoor also has a very special tattoo dedicated to his mother.

Dia Mirza

Mirza's very first tattoo spells out the word aazad in Devnagari script.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has the sacred Swastika symbol tattooed on her arm.

