Top 10 Bollywood stars and their hidden talents

A look at hidden talents of these celebs.

Salman Khan is an amazing painter whose art sells.

Shraddha Kapoor who was seen in Stree 2 is a talented mimic.

Riteish Deshmukh is a trained architect and a great actor.

Kangana Ranaut who has turned vegetarian is a skilled chef.

Vidya Balan who is a talented actress is a gifted poet and a mimic.

Aamir Khan who is a Mr perfectionist of Bollywood is a great chess player.

Yami Gautam has an eye for detail and loves interior design.

Sidharth Malhotra's hidden talent is that he is a decent singer and a rapper.

Did you know, Shahid Kapoor is a great DJ?

