Top 10 Bollywood stars and their hidden talents
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 20, 2024
A look at hidden talents of these celebs.
Salman Khan is an amazing painter whose art sells.
Shraddha Kapoor who was seen in Stree 2 is a talented mimic.
Riteish Deshmukh is a trained architect and a great actor.
Kangana Ranaut who has turned vegetarian is a skilled chef.
Vidya Balan who is a talented actress is a gifted poet and a mimic.
Aamir Khan who is a Mr perfectionist of Bollywood is a great chess player.
Yami Gautam has an eye for detail and loves interior design.
Sidharth Malhotra's hidden talent is that he is a decent singer and a rapper.
Did you know, Shahid Kapoor is a great DJ?
