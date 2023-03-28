Top 10 Bollywood stars and their obsessive stalkers

The fame of being an actor comes with its dark side. Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who experienced obsessive stalkersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
A Russian girl roamed outside his Juhu residence and even tried to barge into his Andheri office twice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fan was found snooping around her building carrying sweets, bangles, and flowers for the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An under-aged girl stalked the actor for a year and even traveled to Mumbai to meet him. On failing to do so she cut her wrist outside his residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A doctor proposed to the actress to marry him with a bouquet and a ring. She lodged a complaint when the stalker became unbearable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vastavikta Pandi, daughter of Rajkummar, claimed to be his wife and even bought a flat next to his building and stalked him. Shahid was left with no option but to file a complaint.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crazy fan stalked her for nine months following her everywhere and even managed to reach her residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sush once received a bridal dress and wedding jewellery from an unnamed fan who kept sending her gifts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A male fan constantly called the actor on his landline and even called his parents. John was quick to file a complaint.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fan showed up a day before his marriage with Aiswarya and claimed to be his wife. She even slashed her wrist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 45-year-old man considered the actress as his wife and even pelted stone at her residence and her husband’s car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
