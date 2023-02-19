Top 10 Bollywood stars' bedroom secrets

Want to know the deepest secrets of your favourite Bollywood stars? Read on to know further details about the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Ranveer Singh

The actor had revealed that he was turned on very much during his suhagraat and also had his sex playlist sorted.

Alia Bhatt

She had once said that as she likes things to be simple, she enjoys the missionary position.

Malaika Arora

The actress had said once she likes to be on the top, like bearded men who can make her laugh.

Salman Khan

The actor once revealed that he sleeps on the couch and not on the bed as he is single.

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor once had said that he snores a lot.

Priyanka Chopra

She had once revealed that Nick Jonas likes to see her face when she wakes up.

Ranbir Kapoor

He had revealed his sleeping issues as his wife Alia keeps moving diagonally.

Karan Johar

He had once tried role play but the police outfit did not fit him.

Deepika Padukone

The actress had revealed once that her husband Ranveer Singh takes long time in the loo, to get ready and to get in the bed.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor had revealed once that his wife Mira Rajput sleeps in his clothes.

Thanks For Reading!

