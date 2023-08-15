Top 10 Bollywood stars from Army background

Bollywood has seen a long list of actors who celebrate Independence Day a lot more emotionally than others because of the background they come from.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s father Hari Om Bhatia was based in Amritsar as an Indian army soldier until he joined UNICEF as an accountant in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh is also a Fauji kid. Her father served in the Indian Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, was a Colonel in the Indian Army. He was also a part of the 1999 Kargil War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen was an Indian Airforce Wing Commander.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra’s parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra served in the Indian army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia Bedi's father, Pradip Singh Bhupia, served as a commander in the Indian Navy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta was barely 13 when her father, Durganand Zinta, an Indian Army officer, got killed in a car accident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lara Dutta’s father LK Dutta was an Indian Air Force Wing Commander.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Kaur's father, late Major Bhupender Singh, served the Indian Army as an engineer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manushi Chhillar's father, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, serves as a physician and scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
