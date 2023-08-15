Top 10 Bollywood stars from Army background

Bollywood has seen a long list of actors who celebrate Independence Day a lot more emotionally than others because of the background they come from.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Akshay Kuma

Akshay Kumar’s father Hari Om Bhatia was based in Amritsar as an Indian army soldier until he joined UNICEF as an accountant in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is also a Fauji kid. Her father served in the Indian Army.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, was a Colonel in the Indian Army. He was also a part of the 1999 Kargil War.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen was an Indian Airforce Wing Commander.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra served in the Indian army.

Neha Dhupia Bedi

Neha Dhupia Bedi's father, Pradip Singh Bhupia, served as a commander in the Indian Navy.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta was barely 13 when her father, Durganand Zinta, an Indian Army officer, got killed in a car accident.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta’s father LK Dutta was an Indian Air Force Wing Commander.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur's father, late Major Bhupender Singh, served the Indian Army as an engineer.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar's father, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, serves as a physician and scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation.

