Top 10 Bollywood star's haircare routine

Do you have hair-related woes? Here is the haircare routine of Bollywood celebrities which you need to take a look at immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Deepika Padukone

The actress likes to indulge in a champi out of coconut oil. It helps in blood circulation and also nourishes the roots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

She likes to do hair spas whenever it is dry or damaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

She likes to use a mask made up of coconut oil, amla powder, egg yolk and water to strengthen her hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Before styling her hair she likes to apply leave-in-conditioners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

She does not experiment much when it comes to hair products to prevent reactions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

She likes to use an egg white mask and also rinse her hair with beer. She also likes to do hair massages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

She applies oil overnight then does shampoo and conditioner. She also consumes Vitamin A supplements or takes the same from food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani

Disha revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she oils hair twice a week at night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She frequently trims her hair to avoid split ends and we need to totally steal Bebo's trick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

The actress loves to use coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil mixture to give her hair nutrition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV News: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's relationship status, Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam gets death threats and more

 

 Find Out More