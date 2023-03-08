Top 10 Bollywood star's haircare routine

Do you have hair-related woes? Here is the haircare routine of Bollywood celebrities which you need to take a look at immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
The actress likes to indulge in a champi out of coconut oil. It helps in blood circulation and also nourishes the roots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to do hair spas whenever it is dry or damaged.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to use a mask made up of coconut oil, amla powder, egg yolk and water to strengthen her hair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before styling her hair she likes to apply leave-in-conditioners.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She does not experiment much when it comes to hair products to prevent reactions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to use an egg white mask and also rinse her hair with beer. She also likes to do hair massages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She applies oil overnight then does shampoo and conditioner. She also consumes Vitamin A supplements or takes the same from food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she oils hair twice a week at night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She frequently trims her hair to avoid split ends and we need to totally steal Bebo's trick.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to use coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil mixture to give her hair nutrition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
