Top 10 Bollywood star kids who studied abroad

Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood star kids who went outside India for education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son studied Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor pursued an acting program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in the United States.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav completed his study in Singapore at United World College of Southeast Asia Tennis. He is currently studying in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, graduated from Columbia University, New York.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn studied at Singapore's prestigious United World College of Southeast Asia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan received her diploma from Ardingly College in London in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi enrolled for an acting course at the prestigious New York Film Academy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2016, Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in New York before making her Bollywood debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli studied at Fordham University in New York.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
