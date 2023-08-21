Top 10 Bollywood star kids who studied abroad

Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood star kids who went outside India for education.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son studied Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.

Agastya Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor pursued an acting program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in the United States.

Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav completed his study in Singapore at United World College of Southeast Asia Tennis. He is currently studying in London.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, graduated from Columbia University, New York.

Nysa Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn studied at Singapore's prestigious United World College of Southeast Asia.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan received her diploma from Ardingly College in London in 2019.

Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi enrolled for an acting course at the prestigious New York Film Academy.

Sara Ali Khan

In 2016, Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in New York before making her Bollywood debut.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli studied at Fordham University in New York.

