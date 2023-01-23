Top 10 Bollywood stars' makeup horror

There are many Bollywood actresses who have done disastrous makeup in the past. Here, take a look at the same which will totally shock you to the fullest.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actress had applied dark foundation that also with a peach blush. It is a total no.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress did neutral makeup and wore diamond jewellery. She was not looking great in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra

She applied extra foundation and the nude lipstick to top it all made her look like a ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The actress was seen wearing winged eyeliner and had also used a lot of highlighter and lipstick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

The actress had applied too much of white foundation which made her look totally off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria

She got trolled for this makeup where she put under eye concealer which did not match the skintone .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

The star was seen putting a light foundation that totally did not match her skin tone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

The actress had done heavy makeup which looked weird. It gave a resemblance of she putting oil on her face with a dark lipstick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi

The late actress had once put too much of white powder which made her look like a vapire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo was trolled for putting this pale coloured lipstick which totally looked like a concealer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's cutest pics with Jeh will melt your heart

 

 Find Out More