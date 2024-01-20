Top 10 Bollywood stars who achieved international stardom
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Priyanka Chopra became a Global icon, Miss World, and Hollywood star with Quantico and Baywatch, etc.
Irrfan Khan mesmerized audiences with a raw talent for Life of Pi and earned an Oscar nomination.
Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut in the Hollywood blockbuster XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor charmed the international audiences in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Cannes royalty with stunning Hollywood performances in Bride & Prejudice and The Pink Panther.
Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan played a captivating role in The Great Gatsby.
Freida Pinto, Slumdog Millionaire's breakout star, showcasing Indian talent on the world stage.
Tabu, also International acclaim for Life of Pi and Ang Lee's Monsoon Wedding, mesmerizing performances.
Ali Fazal gave impressive performances in Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, critically acclaimed in Lion, showcased unique talent and versatility.
