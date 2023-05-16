Top 10 most popular Bollywood stars in Pakistan; their last release and box office earnings

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Salman Khan is pretty popular in Pakistan with his film Bharact crossing PKR 30 cr mark at the box office in neighbouring country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is among the most popular stars. His Zero worked well and collected approx PKR 23 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan is also among the popular stars in Pakistan. His last release Thugs of Hindostan allegedly collected PKR 60 lakhs

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz worked really well in Pakistan as it earned around PR 30 cr at BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who doesn't like Amitabh Bachchan? His Gulabo Sitabo collected around PKR 10 lakhs at the Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan's film War collected approx PKR 50 cr in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone also enjoys a massive fan following. Chhapaak collected around PKR 10 crores in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra too is among the most popular Bollywood divas in Pakistan. Her The Sky Is Pink collected approx PKR 50 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a great fan following all over. Good Newwz collected around PKR 30 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt's acting prowess has charmed all across the globe. Her Gully Boy collected approx PKR 20 cr at the BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tragedy King Dilip Kumar remained to be one of the most celebrated stars in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cannes 2023: Top 10 best beauty moments over the years

 

 Find Out More