Top 10 Bollywood stars who are NOT in the 100 crore club

These Bollywood celebs have not hit the Rs 100 crore mark.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi is audience favourite actor yet he has not hit Rs 100 crore mark.

Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan didn’t enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has always been loved for her performances but is not in the Rs 100 crore club.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has received critical acclaim for her performances but couldn’t make it to Rs 100 crore.

Vidyut Jamwal

Vidyut Jamwal has never made it to Rs 100 crore club.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra has also never made it to Rs 100 crore club.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has stayed away from Rs 100 crore club.

Manoj Bajapyee

Manoj Bajapyee has received praise for his performance yet he has not made it to the club.

Vaani Kapoor

The Befikre has also not the Rs 100 crore mark.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu still stays away from the Rs 100 crore club.

