Top 10 Bollywood stars who are slammed for overacting

There are many stars who are known for overacting. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Malaika Arora is often trolled for her walking style at the gym which is considered as overacting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday was trolled for her overacting in Liger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan is considered doing masala entertainers because he overacts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor reportedly has given many flop movies because of his overacting nature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor is also considered to do overacting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan essayed Prem Kishen in Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and was slammed for his overacting skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan was also slammed for being over the board in Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar was slammed for overacting with her role as Heer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna gave many flop movies and Mela was known to be her worst performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn gave his worst performance in Himmatwala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars have to learn the art of not overacting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars have a great fanbase, however.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!