Top 10 Bollywood stars who became superstars with their debut films

There have been many Bollywood stars who became sensations overnight. Here, take a look at the full list of the stars right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Ajay Devgn

The actor made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

The star did his debut with Rocky in 1981.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

He became an overnight sensation with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, 1988.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

The actor and Ameesha Patel had become a superhit pair with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol

He became favourite amid females with Barsaat, 1995.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

He received the Best Male Debut Filmfare Award back with Vicky Donor in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

She became an overnight star with Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

He got success with his debut Band Baaja Baarat in 2010.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

She became everyone's crush with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

He became the chocolate boy of Bollywood with Ishq Vishk, 2003.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 stars who are friends with their exes despite a heartbreaking split

 

 Find Out More