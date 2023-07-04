Top 10 Bollywood stars who can make you cry and laugh with their performance

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Ajay Devgn has made the audience laugh with All The Best, Golmaal series and more. He has also delivered several movies that made viewers cry.

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor who has delivered action movies along with for comedy dramas like Hera Pheri, Housefull and emotional dramas like Airlift and Namastey London.

Sanjay Dutt has delivered several comedy movies including Munna Bhai MBBS and emotional drama that made people cry.

Riteish Deshmukh can make you emotional with his performance and has best comic timing also.

Aamir Khan made people emotional with Taare Zameen Par while he is also known for his comic roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna.

Arshad Warsi has the ability to make audiences laugh and cry with his performances.

Kapil Sharma is a comedy king but he made the audience cry with his performance in the movie Zwigato.

Irfan Khan made audiences laugh and cry with his performances.

Vicky Kaushal has the ability to make audiences laugh and cry with his performances.

Shah Rukh Khan made people laugh with his comic timing in Chennai Express and he also left people teary-eyed in My Name is Khan.

