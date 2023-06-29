Top 10 Bollywood stars who changed their name for success and fame

From Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and more Bollywood stars who changed their name due to Numerology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Tusshar Kapoor from Tushar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor also added an extra letter. Source- Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana from Ayushman Khurana

The actor was initially called Ayushman Khurana.

Suniel Shetty from Sunil Shetty

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty was earlier known as Sunil Shetty.

Rajkummar Rao from Rajkumar Yadav

Before starting career in Bollywood, the actor’s name was Rajkumar Yadav.

Karisma Kapoor from Karishma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor removed the ‘H’ from her name.

Rani Mukerji from Rani Mukherji

She removed the ‘H’ and replaced the two ‘Es’ with a single ‘I’ in her surname.

Ajay Devgn from Ajay Devgan

The Singham of Bollywood was earlier known as Ajay Devgan.

