Top 10 Bollywood stars who cheated on their partners

There have been many Bollywood stars who have betrayed their partners. We have made a full list of the same here which will break your heart.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Mahesh Bhatt

The filmmaker had spoken about his romance with Parveen Babi when he was married to Kiran, his first wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor reportedly confessed to cheating on Deepika Padukone with Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

When Karan Johar asked the star for details about his cheating, he took a sip of coffee but did not talk about the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boney Kapoor

The filmmaker was in love with Sridevi when he was already married to Mona Shourie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Pancholi

He had a small affair with Kangana Ranaut when he was married to Zarina Wahab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan

The star reportedly has cheated on his partners many times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shatrughan Sinha

The actor revealed he was once caught red handed cheating on his wife Poonam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda

He once had confessed of having an extra marital affair while he was already married to Sunita Ahuja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pulkit Samrat

His ex-wife Shweta Rohira had accused him of cheating with Yami Gautam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Reportedly the actor was in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra after being married to Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Special Ops, Tanaav and more Top 10 Indian spy thrillers on OTT that will keep you at the edge of your seats

 

 Find Out More