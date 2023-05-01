Top 10 least educated Bollywood stars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor studied till only class 10 reportedly and scored 54%.
Akshay Kumar studied at Don Bosco High school, Mumbai and then went to Guru Nanak college but did not graduate.
Katrina Kaif reportedly could not complete her education.
Deepika Padukone has done her schooling at Mt. Carmel, Bangalore. She could not concentrate further after joining IGNOU due to her modelling work.
Salman Khan studied at St. Stanislaus high school. He did not complete college because of personal reasons.
Kajol Devgn could not complete education as she entered the film line when she was 17.
Priyanka Chopra is not a graduate. She wanted to become a criminal psychologist but movies came into her line.
Aamir Khan somehow completed class 12th.
Sridevi reportedly was not interested in studying and studied only till class 10.
Karisma Kapoor dropped out of school reportedly to do her Bollywood debut.
