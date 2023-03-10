Top 10 Bollywood stars who died before touching 60 

Irrfan Khan and more: A look at Bollywood stars who died young.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eternal beauty Sridevi passed away at the age of 54.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid died at the age of 42.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly adobe at the age of 34.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla who also appeared in movie with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt passed away at the age of 40.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiah Khan died young at the age of 25.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Bharti mysteriously died at the age of 19 by falling from her balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari died at the age of 38 reportedly due to cirrhosis of the liver.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty with tragedy, Madhubala, died at the age of 36.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
