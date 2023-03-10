Top 10 Bollywood stars who died before touching 60 

Irrfan Khan and more: A look at Bollywood stars who died young.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53.

Sridevi

Eternal beauty Sridevi passed away at the age of 54.

Wajid Khan

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid died at the age of 42.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly adobe at the age of 34.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla who also appeared in movie with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt passed away at the age of 40.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan died young at the age of 25.

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti mysteriously died at the age of 19 by falling from her balcony.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack.

Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari died at the age of 38 reportedly due to cirrhosis of the liver.

Madhubala

Beauty with tragedy, Madhubala, died at the age of 36.

