Ananya Panday

Her fashion style is always chic when it comes to donning a pantsuit. She looks like Alpenlibe in this brown pantsuit.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Janhvi Kapoor

Her fashion game is top notch. Janhvi looks cute in this bubblegum coloured pantsuit.

Deepika Padukone

The Cocktail actress tied her hair in a top knot bun and wore this red pantsuit which made her look taller.

Kriti Sanon

The actress is looking badass in this olive green coloured pantsuit which is accentuating her figure.

Kiara Advani

She looks cool in this purple pantsuit which she has donned with boldness. It has puffy sleeves.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress looked fantastic in a blood red pantsuit. She completed her look with statement earrings.

Parineeti Chopra

The actress has worn a stylish white pantsuit and has kept her tresses straight.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress is the brand ambassador of pantsuit trend in the Bollywood industry.

Nora Fatehi

The Kusu Kusu star teaches us to wear pantsuits in multiple colours.

Malaika Arora

The diva was seen bringing out the goddess in her in this green coloured pantsuit.

