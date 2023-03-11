Top 10 Bollywood stars who faced sexual abuse in childhood

There have been many Bollywood stars who have been vocal about facing sexual abuse when they were a kid. Here, take a look at the full list right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Akshay Kumar

The liftman had once touched his butt when he was six and the actor reportedly finds it difficult to use the word bum.

Piyush Mishra

A female relative had sexually assaulted him when he was in class seven.

Anurag Kashyap

The filmmaker was sexually assaulted by a man for 11 years.

Sonam Kapoor

She was groped by a man when she was 13, who had held her breasts from behind.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Dangal actress reportedly was molested when she was three.

Kangana Ranaut

She was inappropriately once touched by man who was four years elder than her.

Neena Gupta

During her school days, the actress was molested by a doctor and tailor, Neena, in her biography spoke about the same.

Kalki Koechlin

She has been a child sexual abuse survivor and lived with the same for a long period of time.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress revealed how reportedly she was molested every day when she used to travel by bus to her college.

Deepika Padukone

The actress once reportedly stood up for herself when on a street she was touched inappropriately.

