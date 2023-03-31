Top 10 Bollywood stars who got expensive rings in their weddings

There are many Bollywood stars who received expensive rings from their partners. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Alia Bhatt

For her wedding, Alia wore a huge diamond ring that had a band.

Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra gave Kiara a posh oval ring.

Katrina Kaif

Her engagement ring reportedly cost Rs 7 lakh as it was in platinum. She is the owner of Tiffany's Soleste blue sapphire diamond ring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She has a 5-carat platinum engagement ring.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She has a customised Tiffany's cushion-cut diamond ring.

Sonam Kapoor

Her ring reportedly cost Rs 90 lakh.

Deepika Padukone

She had worn a solitaire ring on her wedding day.

Anushka Sharma

Reportedly her square-shaped solitaire ring cost a crore.

Shilpa Shetty

She wears a 20-carat solitaire ring.

Hansika Motwani

Her engagement ring looked expensive.

