Top 10 Bollywood stars who have expensive homes

We have made a compilation of Bollywood stars who are owners of the most expensive houses which will leave you stunned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Her sea facing quadruplex home in Bandra is around Rs 119 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

His abode Mannat is more than Rs 200 crore.

Ajay Devgn

His home The Shakti costs around Rs 60 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

His Jalsa home costs around Rs 100-120 crore.

Akshay Kumar

His Juhu home reportedly costs around Rs 80 crore.

Priyanka Chopra

Her luxurious home in San Fernando Valley, LA is around 20 million dollars.

Shahid Kapoor

His duplex home in Worli reportedly is around Rs 56 crore.

Shilpa Shetty

Her sea facing home Kinara reportedly is around Rs 100 crore.

John Abraham

The penthouse villa of the star In The Sky reportedly is around Rs 60 crore.

Hrithik Roshan

The Juhu home of the star named Paras reportedly is around Rs 50 crore.

