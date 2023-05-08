Top 10 Bollywood stars who have made a mark without a Godfather
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana has done justice to struggles from being RJ to a successful actor.
Kartik Aaryan is new generations superstar.
Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood.
Priyanka Chopra cemented her career in Bollywood and moved abroad.
Vicky Kaushal has made a mark in Bollywood on own.
Taapsee Pannu excelled in Bollywood with her talent and acting.
Rajkummar Rao is considered an underdog of Bollywood.
Radhika Apte carved her niche in the world of films.
Pankaj Tripathi who struggled through small roles is a renowned actor.
Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood.
