Top 10 Bollywood stars who have made a mark without a Godfather

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana has done justice to struggles from being RJ to a successful actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan is new generations superstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra cemented her career in Bollywood and moved abroad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal has made a mark in Bollywood on own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu excelled in Bollywood with her talent and acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao is considered an underdog of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte carved her niche in the world of films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi who struggled through small roles is a renowned actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Saddest Anime movies on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More