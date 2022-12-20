Shah Rukh Khan

Reportedly, the space of SRK's vanity van can be changed into a party spot. He has Volvo BR9 which is worth Rs 5 crore, has an electric chair and is controlled by an iPad.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Her vanity van has been designed by Gauri Khan and gives a millennial vibe. It has glass panels, artwork, party lights and is young and sleeky.

Anushka Sharma

Her vanity van has an ivory mirror, makeup lights, and floral curtains which are all things classy.

Katrina Kaif

The vanity van of the Tiger Zinda Hai star has a pantry, pillows, blankets and a wooden sized mirror which is too appealing.

Salman Khan

His vanity van has been designed by Dilip Chhabaria and has a classy bed, fridge, luxurious chair and TV for entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan

The vanity van of the star has a futuristic theme. It has a lounge with LCD. It also has beds and restrooms.

Janhvi Kapoor

Her vanity van is all things luxurious. Reportedly, she had also celebrated many of her birthdays in the same.

Akshay Kumar

His customised vanity van has a relaxing massage chair and a luxurious bedroom. It also has a kitchen and a dining area of around Rs 5 crore.

Deepika Padukone

Her vanity van has been decked up by Vinita Chaitanya. It has a private pool, a sitting area and a staff area with a pantry.

Nora Fatehi

The actress has a vanity van worth Rs 5 crore and considers it like her second home. She often posts snaps of the same on her social media feed.

