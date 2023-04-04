Top 10 Bollywood stars who left education for a career in films

There have been many Bollywood stars who did not complete their entire education. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
She studied at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. She joined films shortly and did Student Of The Year in 2012. She did not go to college and only studied till high school.
He studied class 12th at Narsee Monjee College and then dropped out. He was seen in Paranoia when he was 16 and also worked as an assistant director for, Nasir Hussain, his uncle.
The actress went to Mount Carmel High School. She then went to Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Indira Gandhi National Open University.
The former Miss World completed her education at Bareilly's Army Public School. She had dropped out from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
She studied at Mumbai's Don Bosco High School. He then went to Guru Nanak Khalsa College.
She did her schooling at DAV, Chandigarh. The actress wanted to be a doctor and wanted to do a career in medicine.
The diva was home-schooled by tutors and never went to school.
He had got 54%^ when he was in class 10. He even told his parents that he did not want to study further. He has not even graduated. He has just been to New York to do filmmaking.
She studied at Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School and then went to Welham Girls' School.
She wanted to study medicine but then changed her mind and went to Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture.
