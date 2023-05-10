Top 10 Bollywood stars who meditate to stay happy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Shilpa Shetty likes to medidate in Sukhasana. It makes her feel positive.
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves meditation. It helped her stay calm even during her pregnancy.
Deepika Padukone loves to meditate which gives her a glowy skin.
Akshay Kumar does meditation in a unique yoga pose.
Sidharth Malhotra had once done meditation underwater.
Dia Mirza always believed that meditation is a superpower.
Bipasha Basu surely is a meditation queen.
Tiger Shroff loves meditating after a hardcore workout.
Varun Dhawan likes to do meditation in a shirtless way.
Malaika Arora boosts her immunity with meditation.
