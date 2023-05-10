Top 10 Bollywood stars who meditate to stay happy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Shilpa Shetty likes to medidate in Sukhasana. It makes her feel positive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves meditation. It helped her stay calm even during her pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone loves to meditate which gives her a glowy skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar does meditation in a unique yoga pose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra had once done meditation underwater.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia Mirza always believed that meditation is a superpower.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu surely is a meditation queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff loves meditating after a hardcore workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan likes to do meditation in a shirtless way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora boosts her immunity with meditation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as old men; Akshay Kumar is hottest

 

 Find Out More